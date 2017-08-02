Scattered downpours the next few days

A moist atmosphere will produced scattered downpours around Houston again Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says most of the rain will fall south of I-10, closer to a front that's stall just offshore.Rain chances will stay with us for the rest of the week and could spike again next week as another rare summer front blows in and stalls out overhead. Tim says most of us will get 2-4" of rain over the next seven days. Some will get more.Keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar this week.