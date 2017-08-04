Scattered afternoon downpours this weekend

A moist atmosphere will produce scattered downpours around Houston again this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says sme of the rain could be briefly heavy with frequent lightning. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday and warm into the low 90s. The heat index will hit 100 in the shade by early afternoon.Rain chances will go up Monday and Tuesday as an upper level low pressure spins across the state.There could be some spin in the tropics next week as well. The ABC13 weather team will be monitoring the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico for potential development from a tropical wave moving through that area.