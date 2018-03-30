WEATHER

Flood concerns along the San Jacinto River remain through weekend

Flood concerns along the San Jacinto River remain through the weekend. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Flood Control District is asking residents along the San Jacinto River to remain alert to rising water and changing conditions over the weekend.

A flood warning is in effect for the West and East Forks of the river.

The river crested and fell overnight, but a secondary rise and peak at near the same level is expected through late Saturday into early morning Sunday, officials said.
Mayra Moreno has more on concerns along the San Jacinto River.



Officials also said street flooding is expected to continue through the weekend in the Northshore and Bellaeu Woods subdivisions as well as the US 59 U-turns under the highway bridge.

According to the Flood Control District, the river is rising as run-off from Peach Creek and the upper portion of the East Fork moves downstream. The river will exceed its banks Friday and rise to moderate flood levels on Saturday morning, officials said.

Streets in the subdivision south of FM 1485 and on the west side of the river will begin to flood Friday afternoon, including Riverside Drive and Chinquapin Lane.
