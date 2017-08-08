WEATHER

South Mayde Creek over its banks in NW Harris County

Water slowly receding on Greenhouse at Saums Rd. in northwest Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The South Mayde Creek overflowed its banks in northwest Harris County putting a nearby intersection under at least a foot of water.

Water had covered Greenhouse at Saums Road for most of the morning. By about 8 a.m. flooding began to recede.


Drivers are still advised to use caution on the roads.


The Office of Emergency Management reminds all drivers to turn around if you come to any standing water.

A county worker helping direct traffic on the scene told Eyewitness News that if you do get stranded in high water and your car dies it's best to stay with your car. Drivers are advised to stay in the area in a safe location until help arrives. If you stay, you can likely negotiate a better deal to have your vehicle towed.

If you leave the scene, your vehicle will likely be towed by the city or county and taken to storage. This will end up costing much more in order to get your vehicle out of city storage.

