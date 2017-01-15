WEATHER

Running in warm weather for the marathon
Meteorologist Elita Loresca has a look at your Chevron Houston Marathon weekend forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Temperatures will average 15-20 degrees warmer to start off the Chevron Houston Marathon. Not the ideal running conditions! We'll start in the mid 60s with afternoon temps in the mid to upper 70s.

The warm weather blows into Houston with the help of strong south winds which will also bring higher humidity, a mostly cloudy sky and even a few scattered rain showers for the race.

Stronger storms with a few heavy downpours are possible Monday and Tuesday. 2-3" of rain are possible in most areas. Isolated areas could have over 4" of rain.

The sky should clear out late next week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.

