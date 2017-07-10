Rounds of downpours could cause street flooding

High heat and humidity continue across Houston this week, but there is a chance some of you will get a cooling afternoon downpour.On the north side, morning storms made for a wet commute, but no severe issues have been reported.Those that get the rain will feel the temperatures drop into the low 80s. It'll warm up again once the rain moves on, but it'll be extra humid!These afternoon tropical downpours will continue through the new workweek. If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.