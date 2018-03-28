WEATHER

Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'

As you can imagine more than seven months after hurricane Harvey, hearing the words 'strong storm' puts a lot of people on edge. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As you can imagine more than seven months after hurricane Harvey, hearing the words 'strong storm' puts a lot of people on edge.

Especially those who are still trying to recover.

In the area of Brays Bayou, work is underway widening the bayou in the midst of rain falling.

So many people who lost everything they own during Harvey and are still not living in their homes are again fearful of more rain.

In the Nottingham Forrest area, house after house is still under construction. Some families are moving along faster than others.

After flood waters ravaged this entire subdivision, some aren't returning.

Homeowner Gary Bond has been living with his grandson for more than six months as his entire house is being rebuilt.

Today, some of Bond's appliances arrived, but there is still some anxiety in the air.

"Hey, if it happens again, I ain't going through this again. I'm out of here," Bond said. "Surely it can't happen again but who knows."
