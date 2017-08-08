Residents cautious as water recedes near Hall's Bayou

When the dog needs a walk, the dog needs a walk. #abc13 #houstonweather pic.twitter.com/UDy1Jh6P2P — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 8, 2017

Flooding near Hall's Bayou in north Houston had residents worried Tuesday morning.Homeowners in Beaver Bend watched the water get as close as a few inches from going inside.It continued to creep up driveways and threaten homes all morning.The bayou went over its banks between 4 and 8 a.m.By noon, officials said the water was slowly starting to recede.Still, many residents aren't taking any chances and are keeping their furniture off the ground until the threat of flooding is completely gone.