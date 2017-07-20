WEATHER

Pacific is Active, Atlantic Quiet Again

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Wednesday, July 19, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While the Pacific is extremely active, the Atlantic is quieting down again. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a parade of storms continues harmlessly over sea in the eastern Pacific, but the Atlantic has gone quiet for now.

Remnant moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Don could reach the Gulf next week, but right now Travis does not expect Don to redevelop. He adds that most of remnant moisture is aimed toward Mexico, but some will filter into Texas.

An area of low pressure is attempting to spin up along a weak front east of Florida, but if something were to develop it would stay away from the Gulf.

Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 23rd! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity from August to October. The next name on the list is "Emily."

