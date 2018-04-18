WEATHER

Remembering the Tax Day flood 2 years ago today

Looking back at the flooding across the Houston area, and how you all stepped up to help your neighbors in need. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two years ago today almost 10,000 homes were flooded across the Houston area after a storm dumped almost 24 inches of rain in 24 hours over Waller County just west of Houston.

More than a foot of rain fell on the west side of Houston, sending several creeks to record levels. The Addicks and Barker Reservoirs filled up to the highest levels on record.
Our own Steve Campion helped rescue a flood victim from his vehicle on live TV. Nine people perished in the floods.
This driver found himself in a dangerous situation. Fortunately, Steve Campion was nearby.


Unfortunately, these records were broken just 16 months later when Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 36 inches of rain across most of Houston.

Watch the video above to see the compelling images and your stories from 2016's historic Tax Day Flooding.
