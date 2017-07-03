WEATHER

Weather will be hot and steamy for the 4th of July

No surprise here, the beginning of July is hot and humid.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Our hot, steamy weather is going nowhere thru Independence Day. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the combination of heat and humidity will push "feels like" temps up to 107 in some Houston area neighborhoods between 2-5PM. A heat index of 108 or greater would trigger a heat advisory.

The rain chance remains very slim over the next couple of days, so most of us will have to find other ways to stay cool.

Expect dry conditions for your fireworks festivities on Independence Day evening. A pattern change this weekend will bring back slightly better odds of rain.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there's a disturbance in the Atlantic with a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm this week.

