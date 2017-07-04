Our hot, steamy weather continues for Independence Day. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the combination of heat and humidity will push "feels like" temps up to 105 in some Houston area neighborhoods between 2-5PM. He also says there's a slim chance you'll get a quick shower, which will only increase the steam factor after it clears.The rain chance remains very slim over the next couple of days, so most of us will have to find other ways to stay cool.Expect dry conditions for your fireworks festivities on this evening. A pattern change this weekend will bring back slightly better odds of rain.Meanwhile in the tropics, there's a disturbance in the Atlantic with a high chance of developing into Tropical Storm Don today or tomorrow.