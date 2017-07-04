WEATHER

Weather will be hot and steamy for the 4th of July

EMBED </>More Videos

Feeling the heat while Houston celebrates America this 4th of July. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Our hot, steamy weather continues for Independence Day. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the combination of heat and humidity will push "feels like" temps up to 105 in some Houston area neighborhoods between 2-5PM. He also says there's a slim chance you'll get a quick shower, which will only increase the steam factor after it clears.

The rain chance remains very slim over the next couple of days, so most of us will have to find other ways to stay cool.

Expect dry conditions for your fireworks festivities on this evening. A pattern change this weekend will bring back slightly better odds of rain.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there's a disturbance in the Atlantic with a high chance of developing into Tropical Storm Don today or tomorrow.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watch firefighters rescue fawns from raging wildfire
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
Hazy Houston skies? Blame Saharan dust this weekend
Crooked waterspout spotted off Florida coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Know before you go: Freedom Over Texas festival rules
The dangers of using sparklers
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
Wrong-way crash reported on Hwy 90 in Crosby
Man catches 964 pound tiger shark and nearly sinks boat
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Show More
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
Woman shot in chest during robbery in west Houston
Free back-to-school immunizations starting now
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
Driver on the run after hitting pedestrian in NE Houston
More News
Top Video
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
More Video