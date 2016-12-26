Record warmth today

Get ready for another warm day! You might also have to drive thru some areas of fog and dodge a few raindrops. Even with all the clouds, temperatures will warm to a record high of 80 degrees. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll stay on the warm side of a stalled front the next few days, keeping the air warm and muggy with thick sea fog near the coast.A front arriving Thursday morning will bring back seasonal temperatures for the rest of the year! A wet weather system blowing in this weekend could make for a rainy New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.