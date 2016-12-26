Record warmth today

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Get ready for another warm day! You might also have to drive thru some areas of fog and dodge a few raindrops. Even with all the clouds, temperatures will warm to a record high of 80 degrees. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll stay on the warm side of a stalled front the next few days, keeping the air warm and muggy with thick sea fog near the coast.
A front arriving Thursday morning will bring back seasonal temperatures for the rest of the year! A wet weather system blowing in this weekend could make for a rainy New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
