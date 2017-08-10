WEATHER

Less rain, but more heat the next few days

Wettest start for August on record plus heat means next we get extreme steam! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The slow moving weather system that's been soaking Texas with torrential downpours the last few days is moving away from us. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's still enough moisture in the atmosphere to produce a few downpours Thursday and Friday, but all of us will experience the heat and humidity.

High pressure in the upper atmosphere is building in, decreasing the chance of rain and increasing the heat. Travis says with less clouds in the sky, highs will push into the mid 90s the next several days.

This has been the wettest start to August in Houston's recorded history, so when the sun comes out to evaporate the puddles left behind, prepare for extreme steam! Travis says the heat index will near dangerous levels up to 108 degrees.

