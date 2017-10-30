Record low temperatures Sunday brought a widespread early frost to southeast Texas.Sunday's low of 35 degrees at Bush Intercontinental Airport is the coldest October temperature in Houston since a rare Halloween freeze in 1993.Meteorologist Travis Herzog dug through the climate records, he says an October temperature this cold has only been recorded in five other years.All five of those years were followed by average or colder than average conditions in the winter, but what about this winter?Travis says the current outlook from the Climate Prediction Center gives Houston just a 16 percent chance of a colder than average winter and a 29 percent chance of a near-average winter.That puts the odds of above average temperatures this winter at 55 percent. So if the CPC outlook verifies, it will be the first time in history winter temperatures turn warmer than normal after experiencing temperatures this cold in October.