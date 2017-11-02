The Astros aren't the only thing hot in Houston - so is the weather. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says record highs will be challenged over the next several days.After the morning clouds and fog burn off Thursday morning, temps will pop into the middle 80s. Similar weather is expected for the Astros victory parade Friday afternoon, but there is a 30% chance a brief shower could move over the parade route.This warm, muggy air will stick around through the weekend, but Travis says our next cool front is penciled in for Wednesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.