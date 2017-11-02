WEATHER

Record highs? Astros aren't the only thing hot in Houston!

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros aren't the only thing hot in Houston - so is the weather. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says record highs will be challenged over the next several days.

After the morning clouds and fog burn off Thursday morning, temps will pop into the middle 80s. Similar weather is expected for the Astros victory parade Friday afternoon, but there is a 30% chance a brief shower could move over the parade route.

This warm, muggy air will stick around through the weekend, but Travis says our next cool front is penciled in for Wednesday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Record lows smashed over the weekend
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
T.S. Philippe forms over Cuba; heading to Florida
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
More Weather
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
Craig Biggio reacts to Astros' epic World Series win
Mattress Mack giving $10M in rebates after Astros win
These Astros fans nearly lost their minds over the win
Stars glow for Houston Astros World Series win
Screams, tears of joy from Houston for World Series win
Show More
HISTORY EARNED: Astros win first ever World Series
George Springer wins World Series MVP
Thousands wait in line for Astros World Series gear
World Series win celebrated across generations
Astros' George Springer opens up about life off the field
More News
Top Video
Papa John's says NFL protests has been bad for business
Stars glow for Houston Astros World Series win
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
More Video