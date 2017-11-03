WEATHER

Record high temps likely in Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says these temperatures will be near or above record highs for this time of year.


And it won't be cooling down at night. Lows will be in the low 70s this weekend. Sunshine and southerly winds will warm us up fast Saturday and Sunday.

The heat continues into next week, with more record likely Monday and Tuesday.

A cool front on Wednesday should produce a few showers and temperatures more typical for early November.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade today
First weekend of Nov. will be warm, humid
Record lows smashed over the weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Astros championship parade turned into epic party
WATCH LIVE: Houston Astros victory rally from SkyEye
Gridlock stops Astros fans from getting to parade
METRO restores most rail service out of downtown
Hometown celebrities root for Astros at victory parade
Fans line up for chance to meet Carlos Correa
Astros are 'Going to Disney World' for victory parade
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
Show More
Want an Astros bobblehead? Pre-order yours now
Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride with these signs
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
More News
Top Video
Hometown celebrities root for Astros at victory parade
Fans line up for chance to meet Carlos Correa
Gridlock stops Astros fans from getting to parade
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
More Video