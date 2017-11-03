Record high temps likely in Houston this weekend

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says these temperatures will be near or above record highs for this time of year.And it won't be cooling down at night. Lows will be in the low 70s this weekend. Sunshine and southerly winds will warm us up fast Saturday and Sunday.The heat continues into next week, with more record likely Monday and Tuesday.A cool front on Wednesday should produce a few showers and temperatures more typical for early November.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.