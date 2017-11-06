Record heat today, but a big cool down Wednesday

Prepare for more record heat today. Today's 89 should set a new record, and Tuesday will come close to tying the record of 88.But Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you won't have to wait much longer to pull your jacket back out of the closet.A cold front currently stalled up in north Texas gets a big push south Tuesday night, reaching Houston Wednesday mornning. Highs for the day will occur before lunch time with temps falling into the 60s for the afternoon hours. Most of the rain with this front will be located behind the front, especially north of I-10. You'll definitely want your jackets Thursday as we wake up to temps in the 50s followed by highs only in the 60s.Travis says this pleasant fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temps with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.