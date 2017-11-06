WEATHER

Record heat today, but a big cool down Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for more record heat today. Today's 89 should set a new record, and Tuesday will come close to tying the record of 88.

But Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you won't have to wait much longer to pull your jacket back out of the closet.

A cold front currently stalled up in north Texas gets a big push south Tuesday night, reaching Houston Wednesday mornning. Highs for the day will occur before lunch time with temps falling into the 60s for the afternoon hours. Most of the rain with this front will be located behind the front, especially north of I-10. You'll definitely want your jackets Thursday as we wake up to temps in the 50s followed by highs only in the 60s.

Travis says this pleasant fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temps with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade today
First weekend of Nov. will be warm, humid
Record lows smashed over the weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Hoping to get answers about little boy found on beach
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
What we know about suspect in church shooting
Deadly history of mass shootings in Texas
HCSO deputy injured after major traffic accident
Pct. 4 deputy shot 6 times but expected to recover
Show More
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
Church where shooting took place was center of community
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
More News
Top Video
Hoping to get answers about little boy found on beach
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
Pct. 4 deputy shot 6 times but expected to recover
More Video