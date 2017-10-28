WEATHER

Record cold temps for Houston Sunday morning

Meteorologist David Tillman has your chilly weekend forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The combination of extremely dry air and weakening winds will combine to give us very cold conditions Sunday morning. The record is 39 set back in 1910. We're forecasting a record breaking temperature of 38 for Houston Sunday morning. A quick, light freeze is possible from Conroe northeast to Woodville so protect your tender plants if you live in that area.

If you don't like the cold weather, a light south wind and plenty of sunshine will give us high temps in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon, and upper 70s and low 80s Monday through Wednesday. The weather is looking good for Halloween Trick or Treating with temps in the low 70s and only a 20% rain chance. Rain chances increase to 60% on Wednesday.



The really warm and humid weather moves back in starting Thursday when high temps reach the middle 80s. Once it warms up, don't expect another big cool down for quite some time.

