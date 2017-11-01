WEATHER

Rain moving out, cloudy skies in Houston

Get ready for warm and muggy weather ahead (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday morning have moved out for the most part, and cloud cover remains. This afternoon, we could see some spots near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A few peeks of sun are possible in the late afternoon hours.

Collin says the warm and humid weather moves back in tomorrow with near record high temperatures in the middle 80s. This unusually warm, sticky air will stay with us through the weekend.

