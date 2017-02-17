WEATHER

Clearing begins for first part of weekend, but rain on Monday's horizon

Meteorologist Casey Curry has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Heavy storms that included some small hail have moved out of the area and will lead to clearer skies - for a short while.

VIDEO: Hail falls across Houston area
Hail fell in Katy as severe weather moved through the area on Friday afternoon.



The weekend looks sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low 80s in some spots.


While the timing of the next storm is still changing, the current thinking brings scattered thunderstorms into the area late Sunday afternoon, said ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller.

The current model shows a squall line of strong storms and rain moving through around rush hour Monday morning.

"The primary risk will be some street flooding due to the heavy rain. There's a slight risk of wind damage and/or tornadoes and a low risk of large hail," Heller said.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend as new data comes in.


Stay weather aware when you head out with our free ABC13 Weather App. The built in weather radio will instantly alert you if a warning issued for your phone's location.
