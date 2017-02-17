EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1760004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hail fell in Katy as severe weather moved through the area on Friday afternoon.

Heavy storms that included some small hail have moved out of the area and will lead to clearer skies - for a short while.The weekend looks sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low 80s in some spots.While the timing of the next storm is still changing, the current thinking brings scattered thunderstorms into the area late Sunday afternoon, said ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller.The current model shows a squall line of strong storms and rain moving through around rush hour Monday morning."The primary risk will be some street flooding due to the heavy rain. There's a slight risk of wind damage and/or tornadoes and a low risk of large hail," Heller said.Check back for updates throughout the weekend as new data comes in.