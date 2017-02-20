WEATHER

Rain lingers throughout the afternoon

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Flash Flood Watch, ending the threat of flooding throughout southeast Texas.

The threat of flooding may be over, but the rain isn't.

ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says we can still expect a wet day around here as showers make their way east.



A severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Waller, Walker and Grimes.



Early computer models showed the potential for 1-3 inches of rain, with a high of 6 inches possible in some spots.

But after a first band of storms fizzled out, all eyes were on the thunderstorms pushing out from the Victoria area.

Those storms brought heavy rain to Houston's west side through areas including Colorado County, down I-10 West.

As the system moved into the Houston area, the storms weakened further, resulting in the NWS ending its Flash Flood Watch.

