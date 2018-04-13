WEATHER

Gusty south winds set us up for a chance of rain today, storms tonight

Meteorologist David Tillman has your Friday afternoon weather.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It'll be warm, humid, and very windy this afternoon. There's also a 40% chance for scattered showers with strong storms staying north of a Brenham, Cleveland line. The cold front arrives before sunrise Saturday morning with a line of strong storms. Some of the storms could produce some hail and damaging winds. Rain will be heavy enough to cause some minor, temporary street flooding, but bayou flooding is not expected.

Cooler, breezy, and sunny weather will follow for the rest of the weekend once the storms clear.

