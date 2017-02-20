WEATHER

Rain ending overnight, sunny day Tuesday

Chief meteorologist Tim Heller updates your Monday night forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston area got a healthy soaking with the system that moved through Monday, with rain totals ranging from 0.75" to Hempstead's 3.11".



Rain will linger into the overnight hours, but nothing nearly as strong as what we saw this morning. Wet roads will stick around as light rain falls in parts of the area.

Patchy fog is likely early Tuesday in parts of the area as the system moves out.



Tuesday looks much clearer after early showers move out. A high of 75° is expected.


