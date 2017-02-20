Rain ending overnight, sunny day Tuesday

Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals from today's storms: heaviest amounts west of Houston. pic.twitter.com/S2Ly7Kwqir — Casey Curry (@CaseyWeather) February 20, 2017

The Houston area got a healthy soaking with the system that moved through Monday, with rain totals ranging from 0.75" to Hempstead's 3.11".Rain will linger into the overnight hours, but nothing nearly as strong as what we saw this morning. Wet roads will stick around as light rain falls in parts of the area.Patchy fog is likely early Tuesday in parts of the area as the system moves out.Tuesday looks much clearer after early showers move out. A high of 75° is expected.