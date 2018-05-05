Rain early Saturday, clearing late for Cinco!

  • LIVE VIDEO Houston's Cinco de Mayo Parade
Collin is monitoring showers moving through the Houston area this morning, making way for a dry afternoon. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A round of rain is expected early Saturday. You can keep your outdoor plans for Saturday afternoon as we should be in the sunshine by then. Dry air blowing in behind the front will bring sunshine for Sunday. It'll be warm, but not humid.

The heat is on next week with our first 90-degree day of the season on Monday. Collin says temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 all week.

