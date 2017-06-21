HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Tropical storm Cindy is expected to bring some major storms into the city, and as a precaution some Houston events and businesses have decided it's better to be safe than sorry.
Here is a list of cancellations and closures around town:
Discovery Green and Avenida Houston: Party on the Plaza
The concert featuring the band BrownOut with Vodi
Date cancelled: Wednesday at 5 p.m.
University of Houston ExxonMobil Bernard Harris Summer Science Camp competition
Due to Tropical Storm Cindy, we will be cancelling Party on the Plaza for this evening. We will be back next week! #DangItCindy— Avenida Houston (@AvenidaHouston) June 21, 2017
University of Houston's camp to engage in a friendly competition to show their creativity and expertise with the Mars Lander Challenge.
Date cancelled: Thursday at 2 p.m.
Schlitterbahn Galveston: World's Largest Swimming Lesson
University of Houston's camp to engage in a friendly competition to show their creativity and expertise with the Mars Lander Challenge.
Date cancelled: Thursday at 8 a.m.
As storms continue to move in, we will update this list as more cancellations and closures come in.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff