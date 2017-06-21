Due to Tropical Storm Cindy, we will be cancelling Party on the Plaza for this evening. We will be back next week! #DangItCindy — Avenida Houston (@AvenidaHouston) June 21, 2017

Tropical storm Cindy is expected to bring some major storms into the city, and as a precaution some Houston events and businesses have decided it's better to be safe than sorry.Here is a list of cancellations and closures around town:The concert featuring the band BrownOut with VodiWednesday at 5 p.m.University of Houston's camp to engage in a friendly competition to show their creativity and expertise with the Mars Lander Challenge.Thursday at 2 p.m.University of Houston's camp to engage in a friendly competition to show their creativity and expertise with the Mars Lander Challenge.Thursday at 8 a.m.As storms continue to move in, we will update this list as more cancellations and closures come in.