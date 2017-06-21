WEATHER

Rain check! Storm related cancellations and closures in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tropical storm Cindy is expected to bring some major storms into the city, and as a precaution some Houston events and businesses have decided it's better to be safe than sorry.

Here is a list of cancellations and closures around town:
Discovery Green and Avenida Houston: Party on the Plaza
The concert featuring the band BrownOut with Vodi
Date cancelled: Wednesday at 5 p.m.

University of Houston ExxonMobil Bernard Harris Summer Science Camp competition
University of Houston's camp to engage in a friendly competition to show their creativity and expertise with the Mars Lander Challenge.
Date cancelled: Thursday at 2 p.m.
Schlitterbahn Galveston: World's Largest Swimming Lesson
Date cancelled: Thursday at 8 a.m.

As storms continue to move in, we will update this list as more cancellations and closures come in.

