Quick passing shower possible during Astros Championship Parade

Could be a brief shower during the #Astros Championship Parade in downtown #Houston on Friday. #houwx pic.twitter.com/ZoaBxrWMqP — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) November 2, 2017

The Astros aren't the only thing hot in Houston. So is the weather! Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a new record high of 90 was set at Hobby Airport on Thursday.It will be warm and muggy again Friday with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Those heading downtown for the Astros Championship Parade should plan on a quick passing shower. But Tim says the chance of getting wet is only 30%.This warm, muggy air will stick around through the weekend and into next week. The next cool front won't move toward Houston until the end of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.