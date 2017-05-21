WEEKEND WEATHER

Preview of your weekend weather

A look at the weather for the weekend with meteorologist Elita Loresca (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The weather pattern over southeast Texas this weekend will be fairly typical for this time of year. Hot and steamy along with a daily downpour.

An upper level low is expected to move from the Gulf into Texas this weekend and that will send more moisture our way. Rain chances stay around 40%, however with that small chance of rain, could bring a big downpour into your neighborhood. You'll want to watch the sky and prepare to move indoors if one of these strong storms moves in your direction.

The other big story will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s, with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees.
To keep track of the weather changes, download the free abc13 weather app.
