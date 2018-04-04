WEATHER

Power line safety tips everyone should know

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you know what to do in the event of downed wires? AccuWeather explains the essentials you should know in case of severe weather. (AccuWeather)

When it comes to power lines, one of the most important safety tips is that you should never touch downed wires, AccuWeather explains. That's because they can still carry a charge and pose danger.

You should always wait for power crew to arrive. If you are in a position where you don't think you can escape without touching the wires, stay put.

Also, make sure you're prepared for power outages, AccuWeather advises. Always have a safety kit ready so you can eat, make purchases and keep kids occupied during outages.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagesevere weather
WEATHER
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
Teen trapped in car under power line for hours
Strong thunderstorms rattle Houston area, bring cool breeze
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman faces new charge in Facebook Live shooting
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Pearland PD searching for parents of little girl found on streets
Harvey looter gets 20 years for stealing cigarettes and TVs
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
Show More
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Man forced 10 women into prostitution, HPD alleges
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Teen shot and killed by friend while streaming live on Instagram
More News