Power line safety tips everyone should know

When it comes to power lines, one of the most important safety tips is that you should never touch downed wires, AccuWeather explains. That's because they can still carry a charge and pose danger.You should always wait for power crew to arrive. If you are in a position where you don't think you can escape without touching the wires, stay put.Also, make sure you're prepared for power outages, AccuWeather advises. Always have a safety kit ready so you can eat, make purchases and keep kids occupied during outages.