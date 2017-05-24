EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2030217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents are working to cleanup after a major storm hits Austin County on Tuesday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2029194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Storm damage reported in Sealy, Tracy Clemons reports.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2029140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe storms overturned 18-wheelers in Sealy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2029254" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heavy winds toppled 18-wheelers and caused damage to building in Sealy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2029387" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Storm causes damage in Fort Bend County, Chauncy Glover reports.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2029026" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Viewer video shows hail falling in Rosenberg.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2028927" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe weather strikes Sienna Plantation in Missouri City.

Residents in Austin County are still dealing with the aftermath of severe storms that caused major damage to homes and and businesses on Tuesday afternoon..I-10 at Rexville Road was still shut down until early this morning after the storm downed power lines and overturned an 18-wheeler on the highway, just west of Highway 36.Traffic was backed up for miles behind the closure on both eastbound and westbound lanes as police refused to allow drivers to go backwards to exit the highway."The car started shaking from the wind," said Yolanda Rico, who was stranded on I-10 for eight hours. "The rain started to hit, and couldn't see in front of us. Pulled over."David Mitchell, who was also stuck on the highway, said he experienced straight line winds as traffic came to a standstill.This morning, all Sealy ISD schools and offices are closed as cleanup continues, according to the district's Facebook page. And Brazos ISD announced that they will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m.Centerpoint Energy said about 5,000 homes remained without power earlier this morning.At one home, we saw part of the roof ripped out and insulation strewn across the yard. There are also a significant amount of tree damage across Sealy.Power poles were snapped in half by what authorities believe may have been a tornado touching down at Highway 36 and FM 3013, and a roof was blown off of a building in downtown Sealy.Near the intersection of FM 3013 and FM 3538, the mangled remnants of a small building sat devastated by the storm.At the Walmart on 300 Meyer N. Meyer St., heavy winds tossed around large trucks, turning them onto their sides and pushing them into neighboring vehicles.Unspecified damage was also reported at Sealy High School at 2372 Championship Drive.Video from Rosenberg shows golf ball-sized hail and rain falling in sheets. The National Weather Service measured 60-70 mile per hour gusts across Fort Bend County. Fort Bend sheriff's deputies are investigating unconfirmed reports of a tornado touching down in Simonton.In the Sienna Plantation subdivisions of Missouri City, residents experienced heavy rain.George Bush Intercontinental Airport was placed under a ground stop for less than 30 minutes, and flights are experiencing delays averaging 45 minutes. Hobby Airport was minimally impacted, according to an Houston Airport System spokesperson.