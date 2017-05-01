It'll be another beautiful day in the neighborhood! Dry air remains firmly in place today, allowing temps to jump out of the 50s and into the mid 80s. The one wrinkle today is the unhealthy levels of ozone this afternoon. A Pollution Watch is in effect today.Temperatures will warm even more Tuesday as the Gulf breeze strengthens. A warm front will blow in Tuesday night, which could lead to a round of strong thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Another round of strong storms is possible late Wednesday as another cool front arrives. After the front pushes out the moist air Thursday morning, we'll have beautiful weather thru the weekend!