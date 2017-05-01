WEATHER

Another Beautiful Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Casey Curry has an update on a round of storms coming Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It'll be another beautiful day in the neighborhood! Dry air remains firmly in place today, allowing temps to jump out of the 50s and into the mid 80s. The one wrinkle today is the unhealthy levels of ozone this afternoon. A Pollution Watch is in effect today.

Temperatures will warm even more Tuesday as the Gulf breeze strengthens. A warm front will blow in Tuesday night, which could lead to a round of strong thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Another round of strong storms is possible late Wednesday as another cool front arrives. After the front pushes out the moist air Thursday morning, we'll have beautiful weather thru the weekend!
Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.



Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
Cold front brings showers and lightning to Houston
America's biggest weather worries
Update: Strong storms could disrupt BP MS150
More Weather
Top Stories
Harris County deputy arrested for alleged assault
WATCH LIVE: Firefighter shot in Dallas
Family: Masked suspects kill man during home invasion
DNCE and Hunter Hayes to headline Freedom Over Texas
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Mucus in your nose is healthy for your teeth
Baby taken for ride in stolen car reunited with family
Show More
Woman has engagement photo shoot with Popeyes chicken
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
Man charged with killing girlfriend in front of her kids
Wrong-way crash sparks massive tanker explosion
Vehicle hit by train in Sugar Land
More News
Top Video
Harris County deputy arrested for alleged assault
DNCE and Hunter Hayes to headline Freedom Over Texas
Woman has engagement photo shoot with Popeyes chicken
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
More Video