Pollen woes continue despite great weather in Houston

Another beautiful day underway. After bottoming out in the 40s, temperatures will warm into the mid 70s this afternoon.Despite how beautiful the weather will look and feel today, we do have two air quality issues we're monitoring. The oak pollen count will remain extremely high, and we are also monitoring smoke from a wildfire in Liberty County and marsh fires in Chambers and Jefferson Counties. An easterly breeze will direct the smoke plumes toward the I-45 corridor.A wind shift will blow humidity back into southeast Texas by the weekend but the next chance of rain isn't until the middle of next week.