WEATHER

Plenty of clouds this evening

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at your Sunday forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thick clouds did a number on us today. They kept our temperatures from making it to the 60s. Those clouds will stick around this evening but they won't give us any rain. Expect our temps to hold steady in the low and middle 50s.

After we experience beautiful weather during the early and middle part of the coming week, another round of strong storms may visit us Friday and Saturday.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Pollen levels remain extreme in Houston area
More weather
WEATHER
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Teen trapped in car under power line for hours
More Weather
Top Stories
New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
Water and smoke seen inside Toyota Center following fire
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
$5,000 reward offered for info on credit card thieves
2 men hurt in wild shooting drive to BBQ restaurant for help
Police: Woman stabbed by boyfriend while she slept
Local chef Bruce Molzan charged with indecency with a child
Police searching for suspects and woman after man shot in motel
Show More
Massive landslide destroys road and apartment building
A glance at what fans can expect during their Astrodome visit
8 memories inside 8th Wonder of the World
Man who sodomized girl, 3, resentenced to longer prison term
Embattled chef has history of trouble in month of April
More News