Plenty of clouds this evening

Thick clouds did a number on us today. They kept our temperatures from making it to the 60s. Those clouds will stick around this evening but they won't give us any rain. Expect our temps to hold steady in the low and middle 50s.After we experience beautiful weather during the early and middle part of the coming week, another round of strong storms may visit us Friday and Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.