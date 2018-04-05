WEATHER

Pleasant weather today, strong cold front this weekend

Meteorologist Travis Herzog talks about the next chance for severe weather. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Change is in the air today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a Gulf breeze returning today will give us clouds, higher humidity, and a chance for a shower or storm, especially southwest of Houston.

The rain chance will continue to climb Friday through early Saturday as another front blows in. The line of storms arriving with the front early Saturday could produce more severe weather, but once the storms clear, the rest of the weekend should remain rain-free.

Travis says after a warm Friday in the 80s, temperatures will drop significantly behind the front Saturday. Some cities north of Houston may spend Saturday afternoon in the 50s. By Sunday morning, temps will dip into the 40s.

