Pleasant spring weather for Houston until the weekend

More beautiful weather is expected today with sunshine and pleasant temps. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you might want a light jacket for the morning, but expect a warm afternoon in the mid 80s.A weak cool front will move through Houston late Wednesday. No significant rains are expected and there will only be a slight drop in the temperatures for Thursday and Friday.The next big storm arrives this weekend. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible on Saturday. It's possible the storms could be stronger than the weather system that affected us this past weekend. The rain should move out early Sunday. Travis says once the rain cloud clear, we'll get several more days of beautiful weather with pleasant spring temps.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.