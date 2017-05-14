Patchy fog Monday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Increasing moisture and nearly calm winds will allow areas of fog to develop late tonight. The fog may be dense in a couple of areas during the morning rush so give yourself a little extra time.
Most areas will remain rain free until Wednesday. On Wednesday, a disturbance may spark scattered storms, especially northwest of Houston. After a couple of fairly dry days Thursday and Friday, storms will move back in late next weekend.
