WEATHER

Patchy fog Monday morning

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Increasing moisture and nearly calm winds will allow areas of fog to develop late tonight. The fog may be dense in a couple of areas during the morning rush so give yourself a little extra time.

Most areas will remain rain free until Wednesday. On Wednesday, a disturbance may spark scattered storms, especially northwest of Houston. After a couple of fairly dry days Thursday and Friday, storms will move back in late next weekend.
