Patchy dense fog this morning

Some areas of dense fog have formed in southeast Texas. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the fog is especially dense north and west of Houston, stretching from Conroe to Tomball to Columbus to Victoria.Once the morning fog burns off, the rest of Wednesday should be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 80s.It will continue to warm up Thursday and by Friday it could be warm enough to challenge the record high of 85 set in 2013.Our next cool front is slated to arrive Saturday with a few showers and a brief drop in temperatures. Once the front clears, the rest of the weekend looks beautiful.A stronger cold front looks to arrive just before Thanksgiving Day, making for colder holiday weather.