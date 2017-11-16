Patchy Dense Fog for Morning Commuters

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will block out the sun for much of the morning commute. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says visibility is poorest east of Houston driving into Beaumont and Louisiana.Once the fog burns off we'll see peeks of sunshine, enough to warm high temperatures back into the low 80s. Travis says it should be even warmer on Friday, challenging the record high temperature of 85 set in 2013.Our next cool front is slated to arrive this weekend with a few showers early Saturday afternoon. It'll turn cooler and breezy Saturday evening as temperatures dip into the 40s by sunrise on Sunday.Rain chances will climb higher before Thanksgiving as a stronger Canadian cold front approaches.This front looks to arrive just before Thanksgiving Day, making for a windy and cool holiday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.