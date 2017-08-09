WEATHER

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Galveston Co. as heavy rain expected

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With more heavy rain expected, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect this morning in an area that covers much of Galveston Island.

The warning is issued for central Galveston County, which includes the west end of the island, the causeway, Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn, until 3:45 a.m. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says up to three inches of rain have fallen on Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula over a few hours.

The storm comes from the same upper low that dumped rain over Houston on Tuesday. Heller expects the storm to drift back across the area, producing downpours especially on the east side of Houston.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of southeast Texas until 8 a.m. This includes the following counties: Harris, Galveston, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto counties.

SEE ALSO: Rainfall totals in your part of town

Some of the rain could be heavy enough early Wednesday to cause street flooding. Lightning will also be a concern with any storm that pops up.

Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours but the rain shouldn't be as concentrated as the showers that develop tonight.
Download the free ABC13/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Everything to know about the solar eclipse
Facts that will get you excited for the eclipse
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
More Weather
Top Stories
Rollover crash costs newlyweds' lives day after wedding
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
Lightning knocks out power at Galveston Pleasure Pier
Neighborhood hoping to catch thieves after latest crime
Senate candidate blames hackers for lewd Twitter photos
Training firefighters happen upon man in floodwaters
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
Veteran's family reunited with dog tags
Show More
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
N. Korea examining plans to fire missiles on Guam
1 person shot in NE Houston neighborhood
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
How would US stop North Korean missile?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters block roads, strand drivers
Padma Lakshmi: Teamsters threatened me on set
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
More Photos