With more heavy rain expected, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect this morning in an area that covers much of Galveston Island.The warning is issued for central Galveston County, which includes the west end of the island, the causeway, Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn, until 3:45 a.m. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says up to three inches of rain have fallen on Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula over a few hours.The storm comes from the same upper low that dumped rain over Houston on Tuesday. Heller expects the storm to drift back across the area, producing downpours especially on the east side of Houston.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of southeast Texas until 8 a.m. This includes the following counties: Harris, Galveston, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto counties.Some of the rain could be heavy enough early Wednesday to cause street flooding. Lightning will also be a concern with any storm that pops up.Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours but the rain shouldn't be as concentrated as the showers that develop tonight.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.