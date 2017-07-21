WEATHER

Pacific is Active, Atlantic Quiet Again

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Wednesday, July 19, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While the Pacific is extremely active, the Atlantic is quieting down again. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a parade of storms continues harmlessly over sea in the eastern Pacific, but the Atlantic has gone quiet for now.

Remnant moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Don could reach the Gulf next week, but right now Travis does not expect Don to redevelop. He adds that most of remnant moisture is aimed toward Mexico, but some will filter into Texas.

Meanwhile, an upper level low over Florida will move across the northern Gulf this weekend, increasing our chances of downpours Saturday and Sunday.

Watch Travis's video update for a more in-depth analysis.

Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 23rd! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity from August to October. The next name on the list is "Emily."

ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13storm
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman killed in wreck that left truck cab split in half
Teens taunted man as he drowned will not be charged
Recent HS graduate shot to death in Clute
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
Woman seen walking on 610 North Loop and hitting car
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Freeway closures for this weekend
Witnesses say suspected shooter played dumb
Show More
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
Coffee with Viagra-like substance recalled
After parole, OJ Simpson moved within Nevada prison
Stop counting calories! It's National Junk Food Day
Man proposes to girlfriend at Kendrick Lamar concert
More News
Top Video
Witnesses say suspected shooter played dumb
After parole, OJ Simpson moved within Nevada prison
ODD VIDEO: Man rides roof of bus when he can't pay fare
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
More Video