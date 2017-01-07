WEATHER

One more very cold day, then spring-like temperatures
Freeze warning in effect through Sunday

A seriously cold weekend will swing into a unseasonably warm week.

Temperatures Saturday morning bottomed out in the teens north of Houston, and a low of 21° in Houston with wind chills in the teens.



The cold weather will stick around Saturday and Sunday, said ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca.

A hard freeze warning is in effect for most of the area until 9 a.m. Sunday.

"Afternoon temperatures today will warm into the 40's. We have overnight lows dropping down into the 20's but it looks like temperatures are gradually warming up," Loresca said.

Monday's forecasted high is 64°, with late-week highs topping the high 70's.
WEATHER
