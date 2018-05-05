WEATHER

One more nice day Sunday before 90° heat moves in Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at Sunday's forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
High pressure just to our northwest will keep a northerly wind blowing on Sunday. That'll keep our humidity low but our temps will be in the warm middle and upper 80s.

The heat is on next week with our first 90-degree day of the season on Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 all week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
More weather
WEATHER
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
FREE chance for students to learn hurricane safety
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
More Weather
Top Stories
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
ELECTION RESULTS: Special election held to fill District K seat
Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting girl in La Porte
HPD: 2 people injured in shooting in west Houston
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance
Walk honors memory of man killed by HPD officers on Cinco de Mayo
Video shows police stop of Native American teens on tour
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Show More
Winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Clear Lake
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Ducklings rescued after they fall in sewage drain
Grocery store faces suit over no-Spanish language policy
Woman accused of going on spree with stolen credit cards extradited
More News