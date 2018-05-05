One more nice day Sunday before 90° heat moves in Monday

High pressure just to our northwest will keep a northerly wind blowing on Sunday. That'll keep our humidity low but our temps will be in the warm middle and upper 80s.The heat is on next week with our first 90-degree day of the season on Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 all week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.