One more cool night

this week will begin to get warm, reaching the mid 70's by Wednesday.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Light winds, clear skies, and dry air will give us another cool night. Temps will be in the low and middle 40s on your way to work and school Monday morning. Sunny skies and southerly winds will help boost temps into the low and middle 70s Monday afternoon.

Get used to the warm weather as it should stick around into Super Bowl Weekend.

Scattered showers will be possible this weekend as well but it shouldn't be heavy enough to make you cancel any plans.

The warmer air will be carrying some moisture. Clouds will increase again toward the end of the week with a slight chance of rain by Friday.


Check the temperature before heading out this weekend
