One Minute Weather: Warm weekend ahead in Houston

Hot, hot, hot outside! Here's ABC13's Travis Herzog with your One Minute Weather (KTRK)

Few showers possible Sunday and Monday.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Humidity will be climbing slowly this weekend, eventually producing a slight chance of rain by Sunday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the showers coming in from the Gulf will not be widespread, and temperatures will still warm into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers are also possible on Monday. The rest of the week looks warm and muggy with a partly cloudy sky.

