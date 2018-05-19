One Minute Weather: Warm weekend ahead in Houston, stray shower for Sunday

Humidity will be climbing slowly this weekend, eventually producing a slight chance of rain by Sunday afternoon.Collin Myers says that a few showers coming in from the Gulf will not be widespread on Sunday, and temperatures will still warm into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.A few showers are also possible on Monday. The rest of the week looks warm and muggy with a partly cloudy sky.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.