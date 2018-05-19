One Minute Weather: Warm weekend ahead in Houston, stray shower for Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Humidity will be climbing slowly this weekend, eventually producing a slight chance of rain by Sunday afternoon.
Collin Myers says that a few showers coming in from the Gulf will not be widespread on Sunday, and temperatures will still warm into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
A few showers are also possible on Monday. The rest of the week looks warm and muggy with a partly cloudy sky.
