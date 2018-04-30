WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Warm, humid air returns this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has a look at the potential rain this week in the one minute weather forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The cool temps and low humidity we had for most of April goes away this week. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll transition toward more summer-like warmth and humidity over the next couple of days.

A disturbance moving in from Mexico today could spark isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry with highs in the low 80s.

You'll really feel the humidity by Wednesday as deeper moisture arrives from the Gulf. Travis says increased storminess is expected in Texas but we will be on the edge of the main storm track until we get closer to the weekend. Higher rain chances on expected in our neighborhoods Friday and Saturday as a weak front slowly pushes thru.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
Severe storms expected to return this week to southeast Texas
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Remembering the Tax Day flood 2 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Colorblind sailor, wife, neighbor rescued from stranded sailboat
HPD: 2 men shot and killed inside warehouse in north Houston
Nearly 12-foot-long alligator blocks Highway 59
Man kills woman, kills himself, injures child in murder-suicide
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
Boy battling leukemia gets Jose Altuve-inspired back brace
'Please don't kill me': Grandmother says she escaped kidnapper
Migrants from Central America temporarily turned away at border
Show More
Rockets defeat Jazz 110-96 in Game 1 of West semifinals
Rockets super fan with cerebral palsy giving back
Firefighter gets caught talking about child porn on camera
Digital Deal of the Day
CRUNCH and SMACK: "Pickle Lady" becomes viral sensation
More News