One Minute Weather: Warm, humid air returns this week

The cool temps and low humidity we had for most of April goes away this week. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll transition toward more summer-like warmth and humidity over the next couple of days.A disturbance moving in from Mexico today could spark isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry with highs in the low 80s.You'll really feel the humidity by Wednesday as deeper moisture arrives from the Gulf. Travis says increased storminess is expected in Texas but we will be on the edge of the main storm track until we get closer to the weekend. Higher rain chances on expected in our neighborhoods Friday and Saturday as a weak front slowly pushes thru.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.