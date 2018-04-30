One Minute Weather: Warm, humid air returns on Tuesday

Tuesday is the beginning of a new month and a new weather pattern.



Get ready for the heat and humidity. I wouldn't be surprised if we hit 90° sometime in the next ten days. #houwx #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/m9DER9SWX8 — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) April 30, 2018

The cool temps and low humidity we had for most of April is going away. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be warming up this week and the humidity will be getting higher as well.Increased storminess is expected in Texas but we will be on the edge of the main storm track until we get closer to the weekend. Higher rain chances are expected around Houston on Friday and Saturday as a weak front slowly pushes thru.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.