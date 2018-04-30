WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Warm, humid air returns on Tuesday

Meteorologist Elita Loresca has your Monday weather report.

The cool temps and low humidity we had for most of April is going away. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be warming up this week and the humidity will be getting higher as well.


Increased storminess is expected in Texas but we will be on the edge of the main storm track until we get closer to the weekend. Higher rain chances are expected around Houston on Friday and Saturday as a weak front slowly pushes thru.

