One Minute Weather: Warm day in Houston, cool front tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will be a little warmer today, but we don't have to wait long for another cool down. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temps will soar into the mid 80s with a dry southwest breeze.

Anyone heading to the Rockets game this evening should take an umbrella. A few showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late tonight and early Thursday with a fast moving cool front. A second cool front arrives Friday, which should clear out the clouds and humidity for the upcoming weekend. Travis says this will be our first rain-free weekend since Easter weekend.
