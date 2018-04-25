One Minute Weather: Warm day in Houston, cool front tonight

Temperatures will be a little warmer today, but we don't have to wait long for another cool down. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temps will soar into the mid 80s with a dry southwest breeze.Anyone heading to the Rockets game this evening should take an umbrella. A few showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late tonight and early Thursday with a fast moving cool front. A second cool front arrives Friday, which should clear out the clouds and humidity for the upcoming weekend. Travis says this will be our first rain-free weekend since Easter weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.