One Minute Weather: Turning up the heat in Houston on Wednesday

Tim Heller's Wednesday forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will be a little warmer on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we'll start in the mid 60s and warm into the low 80s by afternoon.

A few more clouds will drift over Houston as moisture increases with southeast winds.

A few showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday with a fast moving cool front. A second cool front arrives Friday, which should clear out the clouds and humidity for the upcoming weekend.
