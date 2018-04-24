One Minute Weather: Turning up the heat in Houston on Wednesday

Temperatures will be a little warmer on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we'll start in the mid 60s and warm into the low 80s by afternoon.A few more clouds will drift over Houston as moisture increases with southeast winds.A few showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday with a fast moving cool front. A second cool front arrives Friday, which should clear out the clouds and humidity for the upcoming weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.